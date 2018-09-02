Swedes’ Winning Streak Snapped in Rivalry Series

The Bethany Swedes saw their four-game winning streak over county rival McPherson end on Saturday night.

The Swedes got off to a slow start on both sides of the ball, then failed to finish drives in a 30-13 loss at McPherson.

The Bulldogs started off hot getting up 17-0 in the first quarter after QB, Ed Crouch led the Dogs to two TDs.

Bethany’s defense began to make adjustments though in the second quarter which helped get the Swedes’ offense some better field position.

The Swedes then used its backup QB, Austin Denson, who sparked the unit to a scoring drive capped off by a nine-yard TD run Quaylon Jones to put BC on the board.

Still, the Swedes had troubles containing Crouch, as he torched BC on a 3rd-down-and-15 play for a 48 yard run and a score to put the Bulldogs up 24-6 at halftime.

Bethany’s defense turned up the intensity in the second half. McPherson couldn’t find production for the majority of the half, also the offensive unit for the Bulldogs had turnovers which created Bethany opportunities.

Unfortunately for Bethany, they saw five-straight possessions go in to the red-zone all come up empty. The Swedes finally found the end-zone with a 15-yard TD run by Ly’Tavious Anderson to make the game 24-13, early in the fourth quarter.

McPherson would put the game away though, with a little more than five minutes to go, backup QB, Jake Tiernan found Cullen Grabast on a 56-yard TD pass to seal the deal.

McPherson (1-0, 1-0 KCAC) continued to torment Bethany’s offense all night by shutting them down in the red-zone. The Bulldogs play at Avila next weekend.

Bethany (0-2, 0-1 KCAC) saw a nice performance from starting QB, Isaiah Salazar, who went 19-33 passing for over 200 yards, but had two INTs and no TDs.

Up next for the Swedes, they’ll play their first home game next Saturday and host Bethel (0-1, 0-1 KCAC). Kickoff at 7 p.m. on 95.5 The Rock.