Criminal Threat Arrest

A Salina man was taken into custody after a domestic dispute on Sunday night.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 20-year-old Cire Poole was arrested after a verbal argument with an 18-year-old woman turned violent. Police say the two acquaintances had a disagreement in a home in the 700 block of Johnstown Sunday night around 9pm.

The woman became frightened and locked herself in a room. Pool allegedly kicked in the door, threatened to kill her and then spit on the victim.

He’s now facing charges that could include criminal threat, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.