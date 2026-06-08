Country Stampede Moving to Gilley’s

One of the largest music festivals in the midwest is relocating to a venue in Park City. Beginning in 2027 the Country Stampede will be at Gilley’s.

According to Kustom Entertainment Country Stampede Kansas celebrates its 30th anniversary on June 25-27, 2026, in Bonner Springs, Kansas. As part of the agreement, the 2027 edition of Country Stampede Kansas will be held at Gilley’s from June 25-27, 2027, marking a major next chapter for one of the region’s leading country music festivals while enhancing the experience Country Stampede fans know and love.

The move to Gilley’s will allow Kustom to nearly double the capacity of its current venue and host shows for up to 35,000 people. The added space will give Kustom the ability to expand and customize the festival experience with larger crowds, camping, food and beverage options, and other on-site amenities including more premium fan experiences.

The partnership will bring a new festival experience to Park City, KS, a suburb of Wichita, and is expected to include more than 20 show days in 2027. The events will feature live music, camping, food and beverage options, and other festival amenities designed to create a full destination experience for fans, artists, and the surrounding community.

Patrons attending the 2026 Country Stampede Kansas will receive the first look at what the future festival experience at Gilley’s will include. Kustom plans to showcase early details of the Park City festival concept during the 2026 Country Stampede in Bonner Springs. When tickets go on sale for 2027, current ticket holders will also have early access before the general public. Tickets to 2026 Country Stampede Kansas in Bonner Springs, KS can be purchased at www.countrystampede.com.

“This partnership with Gilley’s is an exciting step for Kustom Entertainment as we continue to grow our festival footprint,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment, Inc. “Though we know there will be some fans who love the current setting, we assure fans that this partnership will provide an even better overall experience. Gilley’s, Park City, and the Wichita area have a strong live music culture and provide a unique setting to build upon and enhance the best parts of the Country Stampede. The shift in location allows us to expand the fan experience through camping, amenities, and great live music.”

Phil Ruffin, owner of Gilley’s Gambling Hall Park City, Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, and Circus Circus Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, said he is excited about the partnership and the long-term opportunity it creates.

“Country Stampede and Gilley’s share a strong connection through country music and live entertainment,” said Ruffin. “Our country and western atmosphere, guest experience, and hospitality make Gilley’s an ideal setting for this iconic event. We are honored to partner with Country Stampede as it begins its next chapter in Park City.”

“Country Stampede will bring significant energy and visibility to our community,” Ruffin added. “Beyond the entertainment value, the festival will generate meaningful economic benefits for local businesses and introduce new visitors to everything Park City and the Wichita region have to offer. We are committed to working with festival organizers and community partners to make the 2027 event a success.”

Sean Fox, Park City’s City Administrator, said the partnership represents a major opportunity for the city and the surrounding region.

“Park City is extremely pleased to have Gilley’s serve as the new home for Country Stampede,” said Sean Fox, Park City’s City Administrator. “This partnership aligns perfectly with Park City’s continued commitment to promoting tourism and bringing high-caliber amenities and entertainment to the city and the south-central Kansas region. Large weekend events like this create real value for our community through hotel stays, restaurant visits, fuel stops, retail traffic, rideshare use, and opportunities for local vendors. With several events planned each year, this partnership has the potential to bring repeat visitors to Park City, support local businesses, and strengthen the greater Wichita region’s profile as a live entertainment destination.”

The agreement reflects Kustom’s continued focus on building large-scale live entertainment events across North America. Through its production experience, artist relationships, and festival operations background, Kustom and partners plan to help develop Gilley’s into a seasonal destination for live music and festival fans.

Additional details including fall 2026 event dates, 2027 festival dates, artist lineups, camping packages, ticket information, and festival amenities, will be announced at a later date.