Baby Okay After Meth Overdose, Mom in Jail

A Salina mother is in jail after her infant daughter was taken to the hospital with a methamphetamine overdose.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Friday morning, family members became concerned for the baby’s life when 27-year-old Tiara Heitman arrived for a visit with her 8-month-old daughter.

Heitman and the baby then rode with a relative to Salina Regional Health Center where doctors confirmed the baby was suffering from an acute meth overdose.

Police contacted Heitman in a car in the hospital’s parking lot, conducted a search of the vehicle and found opioids inside. Heitman is now facing charges that could include aggravated endangerment of a child, possession and distribution of an opiate.

The child is reported in good health and was released to a relative after being in protective custody.