Swedes Suffer Setback in Shoout at Sterling

Sterling, Kan. – The Bethany College Swedes were on the road tonight for a KCAC matchup against Sterling College.

This game was a rematch of last season’s KCAC semifinals. The Warriors came out running to start the game, pushing the basketball in transition at every opportunity. This led Sterling to an early 8-0 lead before Bethany was able to get the ball inside to Hannah Ferguson, junior center, to put the Swedes on the board. Ferguson would then trade baskets with Sterling to make it a 10-4 game in favor of the Warriors. The Swedes would claw their way back into the game to make it 13-10 before Sterling went on a 5-0 run. Autumn Garrett, sophomore guard, was able to get free for a basket with 34 seconds left in the quarter but Sterling would answer with just 4 seconds to go to take a 20-12 lead into the second quarter.

Sterling would again start the quarter out strong and build their lead to 17 points after a made free throw gave them a 31-14 advantage. The Swedes would continue to fight back and pull the game within 9 points when Paige Talbott, junior guard, connected on a three pointer with a 1:37 left in the half to make it 36-27 Sterling. Sterling and Bethany continued to trade baskets for the remainder of the quarter before a pair of Warrior free throws gave them a 40-30 edge heading into the locker rooms.

Back to back threes by Vasha Moore, junior forward, and Halei Wortham, senior guard, would trim Sterling’s lead to 46-38. The Warriors would respond with a 7-0 run to make it 53-38 with five of those points coming from the foul line. After Vasha Moore was able to get inside for two points the Warriors would go on another run this time stringing together 11 consecutive points to push the lead to 64-40. After a pair of Bethany baskets Sterling would add a pair of their own to take a 69-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Swedes and Warriors exchanged baskets to begin the final quarter until Sterling connected on a backdoor layup to make it 79-51 and take their largest lead of the evening. The Swedes would continue to fight back as Diamonique Kennedy, senior forward scored 6 straight points for Bethany College to trim the Sterling lead to 88-64 with three minutes to play. The Swedes continued to cut into Sterling’s lead and got it down to 18 points for the final score of 93-75.

As a team Bethany College shot 42.1% from the field and connected on 40.9% of their three point attempts. Sterling shot 66% from the field while connecting 50% of their three point attempts. Bethany would make 9 threes compared to just 6 for Sterling. The Warriors would outrebound the Swedes 32-20.

Autumn Garrett was the Swedes leading scorer finishing with 16 points. She was joined in double figures by Diamonique Kennedy with 14 points and Halei Wortham with 10 points, respectively. Wortham would lead the Swedes with 4 assists while Hannah Ferguson led the team with 4 rebounds on the evening.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes sitting at 3-2 overall and 2-2 in KCAC play will host Southwestern College on Friday night at 7:00 PM in the friendly confines of Hahn Gymnasium. The Moundbuilders are currently 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the KCAC including a 68-50 loss to the Swedes from a November 7th matchup in Winfield.