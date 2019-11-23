Swedes Struggle Against Undefeated Braves

LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Bethany College men’s basketball team suffered a 113-83 loss at the hands of KCAC opponent Ottawa University on Saturday night in Hahn Gym.

The Swedes and Braves both got off to a quick start in the contest. Great ball movement and inside play, proved to be beneficial for the Swedes. With about 11:32 left in the first half, the Braves found their rhythm and went on a 13-4 run to go ahead 32 to 20 with about five minutes remaining in the half. The Swedes could not find a way to stop the potent Braves’ offense and saw themselves down 51 to 32 heading into halftime.

Out of the locker room to start the half, the Swedes found a surge of energy and put a quick eight points on the board. The Swedes continued to play quality basketball, but the Braves just seemed to be too hard to handle. At 12:31 remaining in the second half, the Braves led the Swedes 72-57. Over the next three minutes the Braves put together a 19-4 run to take a 91-61 lead over the Swedes. The deficit seemed to be too much for the Swedes. The Braves came away with the 113-83 victory in conference play.

Two Swedes were in double digits for scoring. Justin Jones, senior guard, led all players in the contest with a game high 34 points. Isiah Sanez, junior guard, added 13 points for the Swedes. The Swedes lost the battle on the boards 38-55. Baptiste Chazelas, senior forward, had a total of nine rebounds in the contest. Jones grabbed six rebounds for the Swedes. In the contest the Swedes shot 34.62% from the field and 22.50% from behind the arc. The Swedes converted 20 of their 31 free throws for a 64.52% from behind the line.

This loss brings the Swedes overall record to 5-3.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes are back in action on November 26 for another KCAC battle with the Coyotes of Kansas Wesleyan University. This game is first basketball match-up for the First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown. The game will start at 8:00 p m in Salina.