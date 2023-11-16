SWEDES SQUASH EAGLES IN HOME OPENER

Lindsborg, Kan.- The Swedes hosted the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Eagles in their home opener, Wednesday, November 15th. Tip off was at 6pm in Hahn gymnasium.

Slow start for both teams until the Eagles scored the first basket of the game. Lauren Gleason quickly responded with a layup, tying the ball game at 2-2. Kisa Unruh would follow that up with a three point shot leading 5-2. Oklahoma Wesleyan would make two free throws to make the score 4-7 in favor of the Swedes. Hannah Banko made the next points for the Swedes with a jumpshot to lead by three, 7-4. Kisa Unruh followed that up with another made three point shot to extend the lead 10-4. Bethany would foul and send the Eagles to the line for another couple of free throws which changed the score to 6-10 followed up with a made jumpshot for the Eagles closing in on the Swedes at 8-10. Emily Green took charge and scored three with a successful three-pointer extending the lead back to two possessions at 13-10. After a couple of failed shot attempts for the Eagles, the Swedes would added to their lead after a jumpshot from Kaleigh O’Brien and another jumpshot by R’Manie Pulling. The score would now by 17-8. After going quiet for several minutes, the Eagles would make a run on the Swedes ending the first quarter down by four, 15-19.

Start of the second quarter began with several missed shots by both teams until the Eagles managed to make a successful three point shot at 8:14 left in the quarter. After a couple of minutes of a drought, Oklahoma Wesleyan would score a layup to the take the lead at 20-19. Kisa Unruh would end the drought for the Swedes, scoring another three pointer to take back the lead at 22-20. After several possessions the Eagles would score a jumpshot to tie up the game at 22-22 with 5:08 left in the quarter. R’Manie Pulling quickly responded with a layup to once again take the lead at 24-22. Next for the Swedes would be a pair of free throws which Jaden Newfarmer would make both, leading 26-22. Followed by a three point shot by Kaleigh O’Brien, 29-22. The Eagles unable to snap their drought, led to Jaden Newfarmer scoring a layup making the score 31-22. At the end of the quarter, Oklahoma Wesleyan managed to score one more point from a free throw, ending the 2nd quarter down by eight, 23-31 in favor of the Swedes.

The 3rd quarter would kickstart a dominating offense for the Swedes who outscored the Eagles, 14-7. The Swedes made five successful layups each by a different scorer except for Emily Green who made two. The other layups were made by Jaden Newfarmer, R’Manie Pulling, and Hannah Banko. R”Manie would score a jumpshot with seconds left in the quarter to extend the lead for the Swedes to 15, at 45-30.

The Swedes continued to dominate in the 4th quarter only allowing the Eagles to score an additional twelve points to their seventeen. To start off the quarter for the Swedes was made three point shot by Kisa Unruh with 9:38 left. The Eagles went on to make a few more baskets before Lauren Gleason made her layup with 7:54 left in the game to make the score 50-36. The game would go quiet for a minute before Oklahoma Wesleyan would make two free throws followed up with a successful jumpshot by R’Manie Pulling making the score, 38-52. In their next possession, Martina Aeschliman would make a three pointer to extend the lead back to fifteen at 55-38. The Swedes would continue to keep the Eagles shut out as time was winding down. Final score was 62-42 in favor of the Swedes.

Notable stats from this game include 13 points by Jaden Newfarmer, 10 rebounds also by Jaden Newfarmer, 3 steals by Colbi Rignell, and 4 assists by Emily Green.

Up Next…

The Swedes are on the road traveling to North Newton to take on the Bethel College Threshers this Saturday, November 18, with a tip off scheduled for 5PM.