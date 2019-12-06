Swedes Split with Spires

Bethany’s women’s basketball team entered Thursday night’s game in Lindsborg on a two-game skid and looking to get back on track.

The Swedes took care of business with a young Saint Mary team at Hahn Gym in a 75-45 win.

Bethany got off to a bit of a slow start on Thursday as Saint Mary led for the majority of the first quarter. However, Bethany closed the period on a 7-2 run to take a 17-13 lead in to the second quarter.

That’s when the Swedes’ defense took over. Saint Mary would make just 14 shots all night against Bethany’s defense. Meanwhile, Bethany’s offense was sparked by its bench as Vasha Moore hit several big shots to begin the run.

Bethany outscored the Spires 17-9 in the second quarter to take a 34-22 lead in to the locker room at half.

The Swedes would pick up where they left off in the third quarter. BC shot at a 43% clip for the game and sank 10 3-pointers to help their cause. Meanwhile, the Swedes pressure defense forced Saint Mary in to 21 turnovers, leading to easy buckets.

At the end of the third quarter, Bethany led 58-30. Bethany would cruise in the fourth quarter as Saint Mary never trimmed the deficit to closer than 25 points.

Saint Mary (2-9, 2-5 KCAC) had just one player in double-figures as Macy Walker led the way with 10 points. The Swedes held the Spires’ top scorer, Danielle Cassady, to just four points in the loss.

Bethany (7-5, 4-3 KCAC) used a 41-17 run over the span of two quarters to pull away from Saint Mary. The Swedes were paced by Moore’s 13 points. However, had 12 players score in the winning cause.

Saint Mary 76, Bethany Men 66

Bethany’s men continue on a lengthy losing skid after dropping a tough one to Saint Mary at home on Thursday night.

Saint Mary used its defense and switching screens on defense to confuse Bethany in the first half. Meanwhile, the Spires hit some big 3-point shots to take a 35-25 halftime lead.

However, Bethany came out red hot and with better energy in the second half.

An Isiah Saenz to Dalton Smyers ally-oop started what would be a 25-10 extended run for the Swedes. Midway through the second half, Bethany was in the lead, 54-47.

However, slowly but surely, Saint Mary would chip away at the cushion. Raylon Howard and Jesse Moss made some huge shots from behind the arch to give the Spires the lead back.

Trailing 61-60 with four minutes to go, Bethany had several chances to stay in the game, but picked a bad time to go cold. The Spires answered with an 8-0 run over two minutes to gain control and never faltered.

Saint Mary (7-3, 4-3 KCAC) were paced by Howard’s 25 points. Moss tallied in 19 points on 5-11 shooting from 3. Lavar McCullough had 10 tough points in the Spire win.

Bethany (5-6, 1-6 KCAC) falls below .500 for the first time this year. The Swedes were led by Justin Jones with 19 points. Saenz tallied in 15 points.

The loss in the sixth-straight for BC.

Up next, both Bethany teams travel to Bethel on Saturday. Tip times are set for 5/7p.m. on 95.5 The Rock.