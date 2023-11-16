SWEDES OUTPACED BY NO. 7 EAGLES

LINDSBORG, KAN. – The Bethany College Swedes Men’s Basketball Team played host to the No. 7 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan University Eagles as both teams opened conference play Wednesday night.

OKWU would win the tip, but turn the ball over on the first possession and Kobe Samake Krajnc would steal the ball, but the Eagles would take it right back leading to the opening basket by way of fastbreak layup. The Eagles would score the first six points before Head Coach Trevor Flemmer would call a timeout to settle his guys.

Following the timeout, Maurice Cudjo II would drain a three-pointer cut the Wesleyan lead in half. After a few possessions, Jamal Frenchwood would cut the lead to 6-5 via a layup. Play would go back and forth as defense was prominent throughout the entire contest. The Eagles would take their largest lead of the half at 12 points with 5:19 left in the half, but the Swedes would start to fight back with a 14-7 run to end the half down 32-27.

To start the second half, OKWU would open with a 11-3 run for their largest lead of the game. The Swedes would continually chip off pieces of the lead whittling it down to just four points by way of a Will Dominguez made layup with 11:37 left to play. The Eagles would slowly start to build their lead back up to double-digits, but the Swedes would show the nationally ranked opponents grit as Bethany would keep in up. Unfortunately, it would be enough as OKWU would make their key free throws to ice the game and take this one 69-57.

Devin Spencer would lead the Swedes charge with 21 points scoring from all over the place. Maurice Cudjo II would do most of his damage from beyond the arc going 5 for 10 from deep ending with 16 points. Spencer would have his best game as a Swedes adding 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and an impressive 6 steals; all team highs. Kobe Samake Krajnc led Bethany with 4 blocks on the evening.

Both teams would shoot poorly from the floor as both would finish under 40%. The Swedes would be more efficient from deep shooting 32.3% compared to just 15.8% for the Eagles.

Up Next…

The Swedes are set to take a trip to North Newton, Kansas to take on another tough KCAC opponent in Bethel College. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM in Thresher Gym.