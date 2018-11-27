Swedes Men Score Huge Home Win Over Ottawa

Bethany’s men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid on Monday night with a 77-69 win over Ottawa.

In what was a back-and-forth ballgame most of the way through, neither team held a lead of more than six points until the game’s final minutes.

Bethany started out in the lead, led by Tyler Larkin, the Swedes found themselves ahead 22-17 midway through the first half.

However, fouls started to mount as several Swede players were sidelined with multiple fouls. During the final seven minutes of the first half, Ottawa would close the period on a 20-9 extended run to take a 37-31 in to the break.

BC came out fired up though in the second half. Led by Larkin and Isaiah Saenz, the Swedes quickly got themselves on top.

Still, Bethany could not muster more than a four point lead most of the way through the second half as Ottawa seemed to have an answer for each Swede bucket.

Bethany struggled all night from behind the arch when finally Jovan Elezovic hit a corner three to put the Swedes up by five points with under three minutes left.

With both teams racking up fouls, Bethany was able to shoot free-throws to preserve their lead. Bethany went 15-18 from the line in the second half to hold off the cold-shooting Braves.

Ottawa (4-5, 2-2 KCAC) was led by Isaiah Palmer’s 28 points. Mason McDow finished with 12, while Ryan Haskins added in 11 points.

Bethany (4-4, 1-2 KCAC) had a huge night from Larkin, who scored 21 points, nine of which, came from the charity-stripe. Elezovic scored a career-high 14 points, Saenz had 12, while Lavaris Duncan finished with 10 points.

The Swedes travel to Avila this Thursday.

Ottawa 71, BETHANY WOMEN 59

The Swedes women’s basketball couldn’t avoid Ottawa’s upset bid on Monday night at Hahn Gym after a porous first quarter led to Bethany down by nine.

Not much improved in the second quarter, as Bethany played poor defense and couldn’t make enough buckets. The Swedes trailed the upstart Braves 41-28 at halftime.

Bethany would finally wake up in the fourth quarter after Ottawa stretched its largest lead to 16. The Swedes were able to cut that deficit to five points with just under five minutes left, but unfortunately, defensive breakdowns leading to easy Ottawa buckets all night cost Bethany a valiant comeback effort.

Ottawa (2-5, 2-2 KCAC) was led by stellar Fr., Jordann Nochbar, who tallied 17 points in the win. Jenna Kramer and Katlyn Hughes both also finished in double-figures with 13 and 10 a-piece.

Bethany (6-3, 2-1 KCAC) spoiled a great performance from Sarah Bartel, who scored 11 points and was the Swedes’ most reliable defender on Monday. Halei Wortham led the team with 13 points.

Next up for Bethany, the Swedes travel on the road to take on Avila on Thursday night. Both men’s and women’s games can be heard on 95.5 The Rock.