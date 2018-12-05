Swedes Men Get Huge Victory

Last year, Bethany was blown out of Thresher Gymnasium. What a difference a year makes, as the Swedes came in to Bethel and scored a big road win, 95-84 to get back to .500 in league play.

The game did not start off well for Bethany. Bethel would take a 16-6 lead midway through the first half. Bethany would be unfazed though, sparked by Tyler Larkin the Swedes began to trim at the Bethel margin and at two different points, gaining the lead late in the first half.

However, Bethel would take a 42-38 lead in to halftime.

Bethel led for the majority of the first part of the second half, but Larkin and the Swedes began to heat up and rally to retake the lead midway through the period.

The game was close until the Swedes would connect on back-to-back-to-back 3-point makes by Isiah Saenz and Jovan Elezovic to break the game open with four minutes to play.

Bethany also slapped on a 2-3 zone which bothered Bethel for the majority of the half and the shots Bethel was used to making in the first half, were all of the sudden not there in the second.

The Swedes would squeeze the life out of Bethel from the FT line to win their second road win in-a-row.

Bethel (5-5, 2-4 KCAC) was outscored 57-42 in the second half. The Threshers were led by Terrell Marshall’s 20 points.

Bethany (6-5, 3-3 KCAC) tallied a new season high in points scored–beating their previous (90) to open up the season with Midland. Larkin led the way with 26 points for the Swedes. Mooky Duncan scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Saenz finished with 16, Mitchell Brown had 11 and Elezovic added in 10 points for the Swedes on Wednesday night.

Bethany has now won three of its last four games.

Bethel 58, BETHANY WOMEN 49

Bethany couldn’t maintain a slim halftime lead, as the Swedes were outscored 23-11 in the second half. The Threshers of Bethel were able to rally for their 10th win.

Bethel (10-1, 5-1 KCAC) were led by Jade Brown’s 16 points.

Bethany (7-5, 3-3 KCAC) spoiled a career night from Cassidy Enns, who was the only Swedes to land in double-figures and finished with 20 points–tying her career-high.

Both Swedes’ men’s and women’s teams are on the road again on Saturday, playing at Tabor. Join live coverage on 95.5 The Rock.