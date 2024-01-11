SWEDES JINXED MOUNDBUILDERS WITH DOMINATING WIN

Winfield, Kan.- Bethany traveled to Southwestern College, Wednesday, January 10th, to take on the Moundbuilders. The Swedes went into the game with a record of 4-4 in conference and the Moundbuilders with a conference record of 0-8.

1st: The first quarter of the game belonged to the Swedes who outscored the Moundbuilders 18-7, and was shooting 46.7%. Both teams kept each other within single digits for the first five minutes of the game with Bethany leading by five, 8-3. The Swedes would extend their lead going into the second quarter to eleven.

2nd: Southwestern would regroup and outscore Bethany 12-6 in the second quarter. The Swedes struggled to make shots, only shooting at 10%. Thankfully Bethany built in an advantage that would allow them to keep the Moundbuilders from taking the lead. The Swedes led 24-13, with 5:36 to play. This would start a three-minute scoreless streak. It wasn’t until 2:13, would Southwestern score again. However, the Swedes didn’t make another basket until the third quarter. The score at the end of the second quarter was 24-19.

3rd: The Swedes would come out swinging in the third quarter and would outscore Southwestern 30-15. Within the first two minutes of the quarter, the Swedes would score 6 points, to lead 30-19. Again, Bethany would experience a scoring drought that began at 6:14 and would last until 3:47 left to play in the third quarter. By the end of the quarter, the Swedes would lead by twenty points, 54-34.

4th: Bethany would have another strong quarter, shooting 47.1% and outscoring Southwestern 20-12. R’Manie Pulling, lead the Swedes in points would continue to hit shots but Bethany would have several successful shooters including, Jaden Newfarmer, Lauren Gleason, and Kisa Unruh. At six minutes left, Bethany led 67-40. Once again the Swedes went through another scoring drought which lasted until there was just over three minutes on the clock. Final score of the game was 74-46 in favor of the Swedes.

Notable stats include, R’Manie Pulling with 19 points, Emily Green with 8 rebounds, 9 points, and 2 steals, Lauren Gleason with 6 rebounds, 6 points, and 1 block, Kylie Dunn with 8 points and 1 block, and Jaden Newfarmer with 4 assists, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block, and 13 points.

Up Next…

Bethany hosts the Tabor College Bluejays, Saturday, January 13th with a 5 pm tipoff.