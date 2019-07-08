Salina, KS

Swedes Football Announces 2019 Schedule

Bethany ReleaseJuly 8, 2019

LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Bethany football team announces their schedule for the upcoming 2019 season. Bethany finished 2-9 last season with a conference record of 2-8.

“These players and coaches have been working extremely hard since we took over in December,” Swedes head coach, Curran White said. “The goal from day one has been to put ourselves in a position to compete and be at our best each and every Saturday this fall. There’s a real sense of excitement within the Swedes Football program at what we can accomplish this year and in the future. I look forward to getting the new recruits on campus, incorporating them into our system, and attacking the challenges that lie ahead of us.”

Bethany returns two all-conference honorees; Deauntre Roberts, second team, defensive back; and Hunter Coronel, honorable mention, offensive line.

Date Time Opponent Location Notes
September 7 6:00 p.m. Bethel College* North Newton, Kan.
September 14 7:00 p.m. University of Saint Mary* Anderson Stadium Home Opener
September 21 2:00 p.m. Kansas Wesleyan University* Salina, Kan. First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown
September 28 7:00 p.m. Southwestern College* Anderson Stadium Mom’s Weekend
October 5 1:00 p.m. Avila University* Kansas City, Mo.
October 19 1:30 p.m. Sterling College* Anderson Stadium Homecoming | Svensk Hyllningsfest
October 26 1:30 p.m. Tabor College* Anderson Stadium
November 2 1:30 p.m. Friends University* Wichita, Kan.
November 9 1:00 p.m. McPherson College* McPherson, Kan.
November 16 1:30 p.m. Ottawa University* Anderson Stadium Senior Day

* Denotes Conference Opponent

