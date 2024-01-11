SWEDES FALL TO NO. 6 MOUNDBUILDERS

Winfield, Kan. – The Bethany College Swedes Men’s Basketball team took the road for a game that was pushed up two hours due to road conditions to face the No. 6 ranked Southwestern College Moundbuilders.

The Jinx opened the contest with a made jumper, but Key Johnson would answer right back with a long ball to give the Swedes their only lead of the entire contest. The Swedes would ultimately fall 97-60.

Noah Simiskey would lead all Bethany scorers with 13 points (career high) while going 3-for-3 from deep. Maurice Cudjo II would add in 12 points while Jamari Magee poured in his career high 10 points. Keondae Johnson would lead the Swedes in rebounds with 6.

As a team, Bethany would shoot an impressive 75% from the free throw line. From the floor, the Swedes would go 19-for-55 including 7-for-23 from downtown.

Up Next…

The Swedes are set to take on the Tabor College Bluejays (2-6) Saturday, January 13th at 7:00PM following the completion of the women’s contest.