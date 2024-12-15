Swedes Fall to Moundbuilders 74-69

The Bethany College Swedes Men’s Basketball team played their final home game of the calendar year against the Southwestern College Moundbuilders in what was a thrilling contest.

The first period was tight throughout most of the half. The Builders would accrue a nine-point lead towards the end, but the Swedes would rattle off an 11-4 run led by Emmanuel Akpan, Devin Spencer, and Ellis Todd right before the break to cut the lead down to two points. Unfortunately, following a block DeYon Bell that seemingly ended the half, the Swedes were called for a foul with 0.2 seconds remaining allowing Southwestern to tack on two more free throws before both teams would head into their respective locker rooms.

The second half showcased both teams’ abilities to score all over the court. After the first five minutes, the Swedes were able to knot it up at 41 apiece. It looked as if this game was about to be taken over completely as the Swedes would go on a 21-11 run capped off by a Devin Spencer trifecta to take the first double-digit lead of the contest with 7:25 left to play. Momentum would swing in favor of the Builders who ended the contest with a 24-7 run to close out the contest.

Emmanuel Akpan scored a game-high 24 points on the evening followed by Kendall Collins (14 points) and Ellis Todd (13).

Collins would record a game-high seven assists placing him fourth in the KCAC so far this season.

Will Dominguez and DeYon Bell each pulled in six rebounds. Dominguez would also tally three blocks on the afternoon.

As a team, the Swedes were outrebounded 37 to 27 including 11 offensive rebounds given up compared to 18 defensive rebounds. The Swedes were able to stay in it by way of defense forcing 12 turnovers that led to 11 points. Bethany was also able to swat away five shots during the contest.

Up Next…

The Swedes have a couple of exhibitions scheduled in Colorado coming up next week. Up first is a date with the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs Mountain Lions on Friday, December 20 at 4:00 CT (3:00 MT). The very next day, the Swedes are set to play the Colorado Christian University Cougars at 4:00 CT (3:00 MT).