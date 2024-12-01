Swede’s Fall at Hastings College 87-59

The Bethany College Swedes Women’s Basketball returned from break earlier than the rest of campus to take a trip to Hastings, Neb. to take on the Hastings College Broncos.

Play started off slow for the Swedes finding themselves down 6-0 early. Jaden Newfarmer would put Bethany on the board at the 7:13 mark of the first quarter and would trigger 7-0 run to give the Swedes the lead just two minutes later. The Swedes largest lead would be by two, but the Broncos would gain momentum going into the second quarter up 18-16.

The second quarter featured more scoring, but also a span of five minutes where neither team made a field goal. The second half did not go well for the Swedes as the Broncos would outscore them 49-19 to take this one 87-59.

Kylie Dunn would lead the way with 13 points. Jaden Newfarmer had a presence in the paint with nine rebounds while Colbi Rignell tallied a team-high five assists. Janae Black-Harmon would tie Newfarmer with a team-high three steals.

Bethany shot 34.4% from the floor as well as had 22 turnovers leading to 29 points for Hastings.

Up Next…

The Swedes will gear up before taking another trip to Nebraska, this time to face off against the York University Panthers. Tipoff is set for Wednesday, December 4 at 6:00 PM.