Swedes End Season in NAIA Softball World Series Final Four

Columbus, Ga. – The Bethany College Softball Team ended their season today as they were unable to pull off an upset of #1 seed Southern Oregon at the NAIA Softball World Series. The final score was 9-0 Southern Oregon as the Swedes finish their season at 32-29. Bethany pulled off one of the biggest turnarounds in the country as they started the season just 9-24 before winning twenty-three of their last twenty-eight contest to end the season. The Swedes had a truly remarkable season as they were the first team in school history to advance to the NAIA Softball World Series.

Southern Oregon put up two runs in the second inning and added a run in the third to take a 3-0 lead. They were able to extend the lead to 5-0 when they added a pair of runs in the fourth inning before adding four runs in the sixth to finish the game 9-0.

The Swedes were able to get three hits on the day one each from Kayla Eggly, Millenni Lucero, and Samantha Quezada. Samantha Quezada got the start for Bethany College and went five innings. Kayla Eggly would come in and finish the last inning on the mound for the Swedes. While it is a bittersweet ending the Swedes certainly have nothing to hang their heads about following their historic postseason performance.

Highlights of the Swedes historic season include:

The program’s first trip to the NAIA Softball World Series

Ciera Flores tied the school record for RBIs in a season with 66 she is tied with Jordan Blakesley (2016).

Ciera Flores tied the school record for Home runs in a season with 17 she is tied with Jordan Blakesley (2016).

Ciera Flores broke the school record for walks drawn in a season with 43. Kelli Noonan (2006) held the previous record with 21.

Morgan Russell finished second in school history for walks drawn in a season with 36.

Millenni Lucero is now tied for third in school history for walks drawn in a season with 21.

Samantha Quezada had the second best season in school history for strikeouts by a pitcher with 155, trailing only Jenny Garcia (2012) with 232.

Samantha Quezada school record for most complete games in a season with 28.

Samantha Quezada set the school record for most innings pitched in a season with 243.2 passing Jenny Garcia (2012) with 186.1.

Career milestones achieved by Swedes this year include:

Ciera Flores moving into second place in career batting average with an average of .397 trailing only Morgan Evans (2010) and her career average of .407.

Ciera Flores moved into fifth place in school history for career hits with 216 and fourth place for career runs scored with 154.

Ciera Flores is now third in school history with 176 career RBIs she is also third in career doubles with 47.

Ciera Flores breaking the school record for career walks drawn with 77, the record was formerly held by Ashley Montoya (2016) with 57.

Samantha Quezada moved into a tie for fourth place in school history for career pitching wins with 30 tied with Savannah Dejmal (2009).

Samantha Quezada is now fourth in school history with 215 career strikeouts.

Samantha Quezada is third in school history for complete games with 36.