Swedes Beat Milligan 2-0 at NAIA World Series

Columbus, Ga. – The Bethany College Swedes Softball Team have continued their hot streak upsetting Milligan University 2-0 at the NAIA World Series.

The Swedes scored both of their runs in the first inning when Ciera Flores blasted a two run home run to left field scoring Kayla Eggly. Milleni Lucero collected the Swedes other hit in a game where offense was hard to come by. On the mound Samantha Quezada threw a complete game allowing only three hits and striking out seven.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes will play again on Friday at 6:00 PM. Bethany College will take on the #1 seed at the NAIA World Series Southern Oregon. Southern Oregon will enter Friday’s matchup with a record of 49-5 while the Swedes have a record of 30-27. Bethany is one of the hottest teams in the country having won 21 of their last 24 contests.