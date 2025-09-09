“Swede Night Out” Raises $112,000

Supporters of Bethany College gathered for a special event to celebrate the Swede community, and raise money for student scholarships and campus improvements. The second annual “Swede Night Out” was held at the Salina Country Club.

The purpose of “Swede Night Out” is to raise funds for Bethany College through a catered dinner, live and silent auctions, and community networking.

Funds raised this year will help support renovations of common areas in Hahn Gymnasium. Planned renovations include:

Updated Flooring

Updated Lighting

Updated Paint

A hall of honor will also be created outside the locker rooms celebrating the achievement of Swedes throughout teh school’s history.

According to the school, $112,000 was raised during the event.