Swatting Suspect Waives Extradition

The man accused of making a prank call that lead cops to shoot an innocent man is heading to Kansas. Tyler Barriss was in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and waived his right to an extradition hearing.

Barriss has a criminal past of “swatting”, or calling falsely reporting crime to law enforcement in an attempt to get them to respond in force. Officials say he has made over 20 prank 911 calls all over the country, but it’s believed that the most recent call was made after an online gaming argument.

Barriss was sentenced to 32 months in jail in 2016 for making false bomb reports involving two Los Angeles-area schools and a television station.

Barriss is due back in court later this month to work out details of shipping him to Kansas, where police fatally shot Andrew Finch on Thursday, as they responded to the hoax call in Wichita. Finch was shot when an officer thought he was reaching for a gun. He was actually unarmed.