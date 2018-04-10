Swatting Suspect Gains Internet Access

Authorities are saying the suspect accused of making a fake emergency call that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Wichita accidentally gained internet access.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler Barriss and more than a dozen other jail inmates briefly gained internet access on April 6th after an improper software upgrade.

Officials say four tweets were sent out from Barriss’ Twitter account including one where he allegedly threatened to swat again.

Barriss is charged with involuntary manslaughter after his December swatting call about a shooting and kidnapping led to Wichita police shooting and killing 28-year-old Andrew Finch.

