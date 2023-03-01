Salina, KS

“Swatting” Calls at Multiple Schools

Todd PittengerMarch 1, 2023

Multiple school districts across Kansas including the Salina USD 305 District received false reports of threats, or “swatting” calls on Wednesday.

At least a dozen districts reported the calls.

According to USD 305, they were named in a prank call to police claiming an emergency. The Salina Police Department investigated and quickly determined the call was false.

These type of prank calls are part of a hoax known as “swatting.” Swatting incidents are threats made to schools to trigger a response by police and first responders.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, they are supporting local, state, and federal authorities in addressing the multiple school swatting calls occurring.

