“Swatting” Calls at Multiple Schools

Multiple school districts across Kansas including the Salina USD 305 District received false reports of threats, or “swatting” calls on Wednesday.

At least a dozen districts reported the calls.

According to USD 305, they were named in a prank call to police claiming an emergency. The Salina Police Department investigated and quickly determined the call was false.

These type of prank calls are part of a hoax known as “swatting.” Swatting incidents are threats made to schools to trigger a response by police and first responders.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, they are supporting local, state, and federal authorities in addressing the multiple school swatting calls occurring.