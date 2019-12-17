Swathers sweep Vikings

The Hesston Swathers came into Viking gym and the lady Swathers won 40-36 and the Hesston boys won 54-45.

In Girls action an 11-11 first quarter score saw Hesston leading 19-17 at the half. In the third quarter the Swathers again tailed two more points on the Vikings to take a 30-26 lead after 3 quarters. And outscored the Vikings 10-8 in the 4th quarter to win it 40-34. In double figures for the Vikings was Kerington Haxton with 12 and McKinley Johnson had 9.

In Boys action a close first quarter saw Hesston lead 10-8 but the 2nd quarter they extended their lead outscoring the Vikings 20-13 to take a 30-21 lead at the half. They extended their lead 42-30 after 3 quarters. And a late Viking rally was not enough and the final score ended up 54-45. Cade Schneider led the Vikings with 13, Trey Kennedy added 11, Johann Raucholz added 9 and was a big factor in the first half.

Vikings will be in action on Friday in Halstead to end up the 2019 portion of the schedule.