Swathers sweep the Vikings

Don BengtsonDecember 11, 2018

In the Girls action Hesston raced out to a 12-0 lead after 1 quarter. And a 25-5 halftime lead, never looking back they won by the score of 45-13. Kaiser led the Swathers with 19. Kerington Haxton led the Vikings with 5.

In Boys action a Cade Schneider three at the buzzer gave the Vikings a 14-11 after 1, it enabled them to take a 23-16 lead at the half and still led 32-24 after 3 quarters. But the 4th quarter saw Hesston outscore the Vikings 17-9 as a Lane Schrag three at the buzzer forced overtime. Then Hesston got all the breaks in OT, outscoring the Vikings 11-5 and winning it 52-46. Schrag led the Vikings with 15.

Vikings will host #1 Halstead Friday.

