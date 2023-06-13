SWAT Team Search, Arrest of Salina Man

A Salina man is facing numerous drug charges after a SWAT team used a search warrant at his home Monday morning.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, officers set up a perimeter in the 400 block of Baker Street to execute a “high risk” search warrant. Authorities deemed it high risk – because they believed the resident was in possession of a firearm.

The search at 429 Baker Street led to the discovery of a number of illegal drugs and paraphernalia and the arrest of 37-year-old Ryan D. Howser.

Thirty-three-year-old Raesha A. Jenkins was also arrested in connection to the case.

Howser is facing charges that could include possession of narcotics, marijuana and steroids, plus intent to distribute drugs within 1,000 feet of Cottonwood Elementary School.

Howser surrendered to authorities without incident.

Police say he was found to be in possession of a firearm during the course of the investigation, but investigators did not locate a firearm during the search of the home.