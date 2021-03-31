SWAT Team Makes Most Wanted Arrest

A criminal on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted was arrested by the Salina Police Department SWAT Team during the noon hour Wednesday.

According to the agency, the SWAT team arrested Andre Jerome Satterfield at 12:15 PM while inside a home at 212 Indiana.

The SWAT Team was utilized due to Satterfield’s history of violence, who was also believed to be armed. He exited the home shortly after the team’s arrival and was taken into custody without incident.

Satterfield had warrants for crimes which include:

District court, Fail to Appear; Domestic Battery, Criminal Threat x 2. Body only.

District Court, PV; Dist Marijuana, Use communication facility in felony, distributing cocaine, Interfere LEO, Domestic battery. Body only.

District court, Fail to Appear; Agg kidnapping, kidnapping, Possession weapon by felon, Aggravated assault, Domestic battery, Endanger child x 2, Reckless driving, Damage property, Violate protection order. $100,000 cash surety

District court, Fail to Appear; speeding, DWS. $1,500 cash/surety

Municipal Court, Fail to Appear; FTA. $50 cash.

Municipal court, Fail to Appear; FTA. $500.

Satterfield’s arrest is the 12th from this month’s list of Salina’s Most Wanted. Additionally, another warrant has been canceled.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,403 criminals have been caught, and 425 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.