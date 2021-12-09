Salina, KS

SWAT Team Deployed After Domestic Incident

December 9, 2021

An area man is facing charges after a standoff with a SWAT team yesterday evening.

Lance Clemence, a 43-year-old Salina man, is charged with criminal threat, criminal restraint, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at 4:40 p.m., deputies were sent to the Salina Regional Health Center on reports of an 83-year-old family member that Clemence had allegedly struck in the head with a pistol.

After gathering information, deputies then headed to the residence at 6424 E. Country Club Road to make contact with Clemence. Contact couldn’t be made, though, and Clemence was believed to be armed with a handgun.

As a result, a SWAT team was called in and set up around the residence. Contact was made with Clemence around 10 p.m., and he was lured out of the house without further incident.

The 83-year-old victim has since been released from the hospital.

