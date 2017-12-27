SV’s Anderson and SC’s Sotelo Picked for 2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl

Two stellar seniors get the chance to play on Kansas’ biggest stage.

Smoky Valley running back Kyle Anderson and Salina Central lineman Luis Sotelo were picked to participate in the 45th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl to be played at Carnie Smith Stadium on the campus of Pittsburg State University on July 28, 2018. Smoky Valley head coach Tim Lambert was also invited to be an assistant coach on the West squad.

Anderson didn’t lose much speed after a remarkable junior campaign. The tailback carried the ball 209 times for 1,371 yards and 19 touchdowns. Every time Anderson toted the rock, he averaged 6.6 yards per carry. Last year wasn’t too bad as well, rushing for 1,438 yards and 16 TD’s. He nearly passed the 3,000-yard mark, amassing 2,809 yards to go with 35 scores.

The sensational senior was a key cog in the Viking machine that went 17-5 in the past two seasons, including a 9-2 posting in 2017. Coach Lambert and the Vikes edged Wichita Collegiate 12-2 in the first round of the Class 4A-II playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Holcomb 26-6.

Although Salina Central didn’t record a victory for the second-straight season, lineman Luis Sotelo kept grinding away on the field. Sotelo proved to be an important piece in the trenches, help paving the way for tailback Taylon Peters and protecting quarterbacks Brogen Richardson and Jackson Kavanagh.

All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children. SHC is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals.