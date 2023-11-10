SVHS’s Duncan signs to play Volleyball at FHSU

As part of National Signing Day activities this week, Smoky Valley High School’s Hope Duncan signed to play Volleyball at Fort Hays State University.

Duncan, a fantastic athlete and leader, set a Lady Vikings school record for kills in a season with 463 this year, breaking her own record of 437 from her Junior campaign. In addition, Duncan hold the Smoky valley record for digs in a season with 463.

Duncan’s rare athletic feats are just a bonus to her impact to the team as a whole, as the 2-time all-State Tournament team athlete helped lead the Lady Vikings to a State Runner-Up finish and over 30 wins this year.

“She has a great work ethic and is a fantastic teammate, always encouraging and pushing others,” said Smoky Valley Head Coach Doug Schneider. “She’s just a good kid who had a dream of playing at the next level and went for it. We’re so proud of her!”

She hit the elusive 3K club this year reaching 1,000 in 3 categories, Kills, Digs, and Serve Receives. As well as taking 4th place in the State Triple Jump last spring.

The Fort Hays State Tigers will add Duncan to a team that has won 11 matches this season, and competes in the always tough MIAA of the NCAA’s Division II.