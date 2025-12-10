SUV Vaults Into Power Pole

A driver was hurt when a vehicle struck a power pole in a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 73-year-old Paul Gross from Gorham was driving a Toyota Highlander headed north on US 183 Highway from Interstate 70. The SUV went off the road to the right and hit an embankment. It struck the power pole approximately 9 feet in the air before coming to rest on its side.

Gross, who was buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Hays to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 7:30 Tuesday morning on US 183 Highway a mile north of I 70 in Ellis County.