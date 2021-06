The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an inoperative SUV.

According to Undersheriff Brent Melander, sometime between 6pm on Monday and 1pm on Tuesday, someone loaded up a 2000 Ford Excursion SUV and stole it from a home in the 400 block of E. 4th in Gypsum.

Deputies say the owner was keeping the vehicle for parts.

Loss is listed at $2,500.