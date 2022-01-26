SUV Sought in Murder Case

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a vehicle they are searching for connected to a homicide that occurred in Rush County.

According to the KBI,tThe death of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, of La Crosse, has been determined to be a homicide.

Randa was discovered in his home, located at 205 E 5 th St in La Crosse. He was found by a family member who then contacted 911.

Investigators continue to search for Randa’s black 2006 GMC Envoy with Kansas tag 463HAE. The front grill guard is chrome.

The vehicle was observed in Wichita after Randa was killed, and may still be in the the Wichita area.

If anyone saw this SUV on January 11, or after, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME, or the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at 785-222-2578.