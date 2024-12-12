SUV Rolls After Hitting Ladder

A driver was injured when she rolled her SUV after running into a ladder which had fallen onto Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota RAV4 SUV was headed north on I 135 in the left lane when vehicles in front of it swerved to avoid road debris. The SUV driver had little time to react, and struck a ladder in the left lane. The SUV entered the median, struck the guardrail, and rolled one time.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Analy Berdadero Oakes of Newton, was transported to the hospital in Newton to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 on I 135 in Harvey County near Newton.