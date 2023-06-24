SUV Rear-Ends Motorcycle

A motorcycle rider was hurt when he was hit from behind in a two-vehicle crash north of Salina Friday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Buick Enclave SUV and a 2022 Icebar motorcycle were both headed south on Ohio street in the area of Shipton Road. The SUV rear-ended the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 77-year-old Raymond Aurand of Salina, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The crash happened at 6:15 Friday evening on North Ohio Street at Shipton Road, approximately two miles North of Salina.