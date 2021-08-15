Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 64 °

SUV Hits City Welcome Sign

Todd PittengerAugust 15, 2021

A driver was injured when he crashed into a large sign which welcomes visitors to a Kansas community.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Steven Haun of Wilson was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox,  headed north on 105th Road in Ellsworth County.  For an unknown reason he left the roadway and hit the City of Wilson sign.

Haun suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened Saturday morning at around 2:30 at the entrance to the city of Wilson in Ellsworth County.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Defeat 49ers, 19-16, in Pres...

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the preseason with a victory on Saturday night as quarterback ...

August 15, 2021 Comments

Symphony Preparing Outdoor Shows

Kansas News

August 15, 2021

“Big Boy” Locomotive on Another Run

Top News

August 15, 2021

New Stuff For River Festival

Top News

August 15, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Symphony Preparing Outdoo...
August 15, 2021Comments
SUV Hits City Welcome Sig...
August 15, 2021Comments
Kansas Authorizes COVID B...
August 14, 2021Comments
COVID Killing More Kansan...
August 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices