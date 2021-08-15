SUV Hits City Welcome Sign

A driver was injured when he crashed into a large sign which welcomes visitors to a Kansas community.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Steven Haun of Wilson was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, headed north on 105th Road in Ellsworth County. For an unknown reason he left the roadway and hit the City of Wilson sign.

Haun suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened Saturday morning at around 2:30 at the entrance to the city of Wilson in Ellsworth County.