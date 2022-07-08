SUV Goes on Wild Ride

A California man was injured when his SUV went on a wild ride and ended up in a Kansas field.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Delmer Williams from Los Angeles, California, was headed east on Interstate 70 when he lost control. The SUV went through a ditch, through a Kansas Department of Transportation fence, continued across Old Highway 40 and entered a Milo field.

Williams was transported to a hospital in Russel with possible injuries. The crash happened Thursday night at around 7:15 on I 70 in Russell County at mile marker 192.6.