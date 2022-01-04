Salina, KS

SUV Flips End Over End

Todd PittengerJanuary 4, 2022

A man from Georgia was hurt when his SUV went airborne and flipped end over end on a Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Michael Powell from Cataula, Georgia, was driving a Hyundai Tucson headed south on K-177 Highway in Riley County. The SUV drove into the west ditch, went airborne for 100 feet, then rolled end over end. It came to rest on its side facing south.

Powell suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Manhattan.

The crash happened Monday morning on K-177 Highway 4 miles south of Manhattan.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

