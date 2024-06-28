SUV Destroyed by Fire

An electrical issue on a Ford Expedition leads to a devastating fire.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a crew from Rural Fire Department #3 was sent to a vehicle fire in the 4600 block of N. Powers Road on Thursday morning around 11:15am.

The owner, Jonathon Livengood told deputies his wife was driving the 2018 Expedition when a check engine light came on. He drove it and noticed it was running rough and parked it.

A short time later he saw flames coming out from under the hood and called 911.

Firefighters put out the blaze and the SUV is a total loss. No one was injured.

Photo Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office.