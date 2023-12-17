SUV Crashes Through Fence Into Field

A Delphos man was transported to the hospital in Salina after his SUV crashed through a fence along a highway in Ottawa County and ended up in a field.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Christopher Lewis was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer, headed south on U.S. 81 Highway. For an unknown reason he went through the median, and across the northbound lanes. The SUV went into the a ditch, struck a Kansas Department of Transportation fence, and then came to rest on its wheels in a field.

Lewis was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at around 2:30 Northeast of Minneapolis on U.S. 81 Highway three miles north of junction with K 106.