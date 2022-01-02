SUV Crashes Into Snowplow

A Florida woman was injured when an SUV she was driving crashed into a snow plow on Interstate 135 near Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Maria J. Jimenez Fleites from Tampa, Florida, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe headed south on the Interstate. While approaching from behind, for an unknown reason the SUV ran into the back of an International dump truck which was plowing snow.

Jimenez Fleites suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. The driver of the snow plow was not hurt.

The SUV suffered heavy front end damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The crash happened Saturday morning on Interstate 135 at milepost 78.6 southbound, 11 miles South of Salina, as a winter storm was moving through the area.

_ _ _

Photos via Kansas Highway Patrol