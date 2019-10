A driver was hurt late Tuesday night when her SUV collided with a couple of cows.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Lacey Garrison of Kingman was headed west in a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe when she struck two cows in the road. Following the collision the SUV slid into a ditch and rolled.

Garrison suffered suspected serious injuries. She was transported to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened shortly after 9:00 Tuesday night on a rural road about 7.5 miles Southwest of Kingman.