Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a cash and a vehicle were stolen.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 5pm on November 9 and 8am on November 11, someone entered an unlocked home in the 400 block of Indiana Street and took a backpack loaded with clothes and approximately $500 in cash.

Thieves also found keys to a 2010 Chevy Traverse and drove away in it.

Police say the gold, SUV has Kansas tag: 417 GPF and is valued at $5,000.