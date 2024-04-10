Suspicious Fire Destroys Camper

Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a pull-behind camper.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News the State Fire Marshal’s Office is now assisting in the investigation of Wednesday’s early morning blaze at a property in the 1800 block of W. North Street.

Deputies report about 2:35am, a 65-year-old man was sleeping in the workshop next to the camper – woke up and escaped without injury.

The 1987 camper, which was being used for storage of clothing and personal items was destroyed. A crew from Rural Fire District #7 responded to the scene to put out the flames.

The investigation continues and no other information was released.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office