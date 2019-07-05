Salina, KS

Suspects Sought in Burglary

KSAL StaffJuly 5, 2019

Salina Police are looking for a couple of possible suspects after a woman confronted two burglars in her home on Thursday evening.

Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that a 23-year-old female got a good look at a man and woman that broke into her home in the 300 block of N. Oakdale on Thursday night just before 10pm.

Police say a 6-foot white male in his 30’s with short dark hair and a 5-foot-4-inch blonde female in her 30’s forced a door open and stole the victim’s purse, cell phone and 10 DVDs.

The victim told officers she confronted the two as they were leaving – and one of them turned and threw an object at her. The victim was not injured.

Loss and damage is listed at $600.

