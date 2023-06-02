Suspected Vandals Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in a vandalism case. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, May 29th, officers responded to Seraphim Bread at 228 S. Santa Fe in regard to damage to property. Sometime over the weekend, gardening planters were tipped over and damaged on the back side of the business.

Video surveillance from nearby businesses show 5 individuals involved in the damage.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Woodruff, case 2023-15655.

You can remain anonymous, and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.