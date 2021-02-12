Salina, KS

Suspected Vandal Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerFebruary 12, 2021

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected vandal. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on January 20th officers were sent to the Salina Central Mall in regards to a large planter that was damaged. The value of the planter was $300.

The person reporting this incident said at 5:55 PM, a group of people were contacted and asked to leave the property for being disorderly. Surveillance video captured one of the parties, a male
who had a skateboard, damaging the planter.

The person who damaged the planter was described as a white male, 17-21 years of age, dark hair and medium build. He was wearing a red sweatshirt and light pants.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

 

 

Suspected Vandal Caught on Camera

