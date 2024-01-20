Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Police are seeking tips involving a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on Wednesday, November 29th, at 5:45 PM a white female and white male entered Atwood’s, 400 S.

Broadway. Prior to entering the store the subjects drove completely around the building checking for doors.

Once they entered the building they picked up a Dewalt 2200 watt inverter generator, clothing and Dewalt power tools.

The female exits the store and drives their vehicle to the rear of the store, where the male exited the rear of the building and loads the items into the vehicle.

Total loss was valued at about $1,000.

The female is described as being, 5’5”, and 130 to 140 pounds. The male is approximately the same height as the female and weighed between 180 to 200 pounds.

They were driving a silver SUV.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Kochanowski, case 2023-

36761.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.