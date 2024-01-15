Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Police are looking for several suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on Monday, December 8th at about 9:50 P.M., three male subjects entered Target, 2939 Market Place, and took approximately $1,720 worth of merchandise from the store without paying. The stolen merchandise included:

Multiple Lego sets

Clothing items

Personal care items

Miscellaneous household items

The men exited the store and loaded the items in a U-Haul van and left in the van and a dark colored Chrysler 300.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Constantino, case 2023-

36149.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.