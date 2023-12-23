Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Police are seeking tips in a case in which a woman’s purse was stolen, and then her financial cards were used to make thousands of dollars in purchases. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, back on On Thursday, December 7th, between 11:30 AM and 12:15 PM an

unknown suspect stole an orange Michael Kohrs wallet which contained three credit cards. The victim was dining at Panera Bread, 2375 S. 9th, at the time of the theft.

The victim was alerted to one of the stolen credit cards being used at Sam’s, 2919 Market Place, between 12:15 and 12:30 PM on that same day. It was determined two separate transactions purchasing 20 Visa gift cards were conducted at the business.

Two suspects were identified as being involved in the theft. One subject conducted the transactions while the other

distracted store employees. The two transactions totaled over $8,000.

The suspects were identified as Hispanic males in their 30s.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Constantino, case 2023-

36149.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.