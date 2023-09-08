Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in case involving s suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, August 28th, officers were sent to Hobby Lobby at 2450 S. 9th, Salina, in regards to a theft and unlawful use of a financial card. The victim reported that while shopping, an unknown male subject approached her and began asking questions. A short time later, the victim realized over $900 cash and financial cards were missing from her wallet. The victim soon discovered one of her financial cards had been used at Sam’s Club, Target and Gamestop shortly after the theft occurred.

Transactions totaling over $9000 were made with the stolen card. Surveillance video shows two suspects using the stolen financial cards to make purchases.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Savage, case

2023-26633.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.